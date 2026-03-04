Liverpool suffer another late collapse as Wolves snatch dramatic win

Liverpool suffered a painful 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 29th round of the Premier League, conceding the decisive goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Andre Trindade struck the late winner for Wolves, sealing a dramatic victory that stunned the visitors and extended Liverpool’s worrying trend of conceding decisive goals deep into added time.

According to Opta Sport, this was already the fifth time this Premier League season that Liverpool have lost a match because of a goal scored after the 90th minute. No other team in the history of the competition has suffered so many such defeats in a single campaign.

Earlier in the season, the Merseyside club also lost late in matches against Manchester City (1:2) in round 25, Bournemouth (2:3) in round 23, Chelsea (1:2) in round 7 and Crystal Palace (1:2) in round 6.

Following the defeat, Liverpool remain fifth in the Premier League standings with 48 points, while Wolverhampton Wanderers stay bottom of the table in 20th place with 16 points.