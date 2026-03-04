4 March 2026
EN

Mbappe injury concern grows as World Cup countdown continues

World football
News
4 March 2026 13:04
39
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe could face a longer recovery than initially expected after suffering a knee ligament injury, raising fresh concerns about his condition ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, although the initial diagnosis pointed to a ligament strain in the French star’s knee, further assessments have suggested the situation may be more complicated than first announced. With just 100 days remaining before the World Cup kicks off, the 25-year-old may need the entire period to regain full fitness.

Inside Real Madrid there had been optimism that Mbappe might recover in time for the second-leg clash against Manchester City. However, sources close to the player are said to be far more cautious about such a timeline.

Representatives of the forward have reportedly warned that returning to action too early could create a serious risk of aggravating the injury. Mbappe himself is believed to be determined not to take any steps that could jeopardise his long-term career.

The French international remains one of the key figures for both Real Madrid and the national team, meaning his recovery will be closely monitored in the lead-up to the global tournament.

Idman.Biz
