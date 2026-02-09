Former Bayern Munich and France star Franck Ribery has been referenced in documents released by the United States Department of Justice as part of a large disclosure linked to the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Idman.Biz reports.

The files, published by the DOJ, form part of a wider release running to millions of pages and include the names of celebrities, business figures and political officials. Authorities have stressed that many individuals mentioned in the material have not been charged with, or accused of, any crimes connected to Epstein.

Ribery’s name appears in a document referenced on page 26 of the released files. The material contains unverified testimony and allegations, much of it heavily redacted, and does not constitute an indictment or a finding of wrongdoing. The DOJ has underlined that inclusion in the documents should not be interpreted as evidence of criminal conduct.

The release reportedly includes more than 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images, highlighting the scale of the disclosure and the sensitivity of its contents. Legal experts note that such document dumps often contain raw statements and claims gathered during investigations, many of which are never substantiated in court.

The resurfacing of Ribery’s name has drawn attention partly because of a separate, unrelated case from 2010, when the former France international and teammate Karim Benzema were among several players investigated in France over the solicitation of an underage prostitute. In 2014, French courts dropped the charges, ruling that there was insufficient evidence that the players knew the individual was underage.

At present, there has been no suggestion from US authorities that Ribery faces any legal action in connection with the Epstein case. What further consequences, if any, may follow from the publication of the documents remains unclear.