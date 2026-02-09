Behlul Mustafazade rejects China move to remain at Qarabag

Qarabag defender Behlul Mustafazade has turned down a late move to China, choosing to stay with the Azerbaijani champions amid a demanding spell in the season, Idman.Biz reports.

The 29-year-old had been in advanced talks with Chinese Super League side Shenzhen Peng City, but the transfer fell through after the club requested his immediate arrival to join their training camp. Although the domestic campaign in China is not due to begin until March, the timing was influenced by pre-season preparations and the impending closure of the transfer window. A 2+1-year contract was reportedly offered.

Speaking to futbolinfo.az, Mustafazade’s father, Alemdar Mustafayev, said the decision was taken entirely by the player and not imposed by Qarabag. With two key matches ahead and a congested fixture list, the defender felt it was not the right moment to leave, opting instead to support his team during a critical phase.

The family also confirmed that other approaches had been made, with Europe viewed as a more suitable long-term destination than Asia. Any future move, they suggested, would ideally involve a club competing in European competitions. Qarabag, meanwhile, were keen for the player to stay, underlining his importance to the squad.

Mustafazade remains a regular figure for Qarabag as the club continues to balance domestic ambitions with its European commitments.