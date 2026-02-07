Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout

The Saudi Pro League is facing estimated losses of around $2.4 billion in global media and commercial revenue as the fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott of matches involving Al Nassr continues to escalate.

According to İdman.Biz cited by Speedline, FOX Sports has decided to stop broadcasting Saudi Pro League matches, a move understood to be directly linked to Ronaldo’s ongoing refusal to play. The Portuguese forward has now missed two consecutive games, significantly reducing the league’s international appeal and viewership.

Ronaldo is believed to be dissatisfied with the role of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, arguing that Al Nassr are not receiving the same level of financial backing as rivals Al Hilal. Sources close to the situation suggest the imbalance has become a key point of contention for the player, whose arrival was central to the league’s global expansion strategy.

Industry estimates indicate that the Saudi Pro League has already suffered losses of approximately $2.4 billion, largely tied to international broadcasting agreements, sponsorship deals and broader commercial projects. Analysts warn that the situation could mark a turning point for the league’s international image, which has been built heavily around high-profile stars such as Ronaldo.

Speculation over the forward’s future has intensified in recent days, with reports suggesting he could leave Al Nassr altogether. Possible destinations include Major League Soccer or a return to European football, scenarios that would further challenge the Saudi Pro League’s ambition to position itself as a leading global competition.

With broadcasters reassessing their commitments and commercial partners watching developments closely, the league now faces mounting pressure to resolve the dispute and stabilise its global strategy.