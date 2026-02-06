6 February 2026
Lamine Yamal wipes Instagram feed to shut out noise and focus on football

World football
News
6 February 2026 16:36
27
Barcelona’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal has surprised fans by deleting or archiving all posts on his Instagram account, a move that has sparked widespread discussion online.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Marca, the decision by the FC Barcelona winger-who boasts more than 40 million followers-was not linked to a cyberattack or any off-field controversy. Instead, Yamal has chosen to distance himself from social media to concentrate fully on training and protect his psychological focus.

Sources close to the player say the teenager wants to eliminate digital “noise” during a demanding phase of his career, prioritising preparation and consistency on the pitch over online engagement. His profile currently features no posts at all, with even the profile picture removed, underlining the extent of his temporary retreat.

The move comes after a remarkable year of online growth. In 2025, Yamal was the fastest-growing footballer on social media, surpassing global icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in follower growth rate. He recorded a 58 per cent increase-around 38.6 million new followers-highlighting his rapid rise in global profile alongside his on-field breakthrough.

While fans continue to speculate about the timing of the decision, the message from Yamal’s camp appears clear: the focus is firmly on football as one of Europe’s brightest young talents looks to manage pressure and expectations at the highest level.

