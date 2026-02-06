6 February 2026
EN

Cole Palmer’s dip in form sparks debate as Chelsea miss Nicolas Jackson’s movement

World football
News
6 February 2026 17:15
20
Chelsea youngster Cole Palmer has come under scrutiny this season after failing to hit the attacking numbers many expected, with his output becoming a talking point across the football community.

According to Idman.Biz, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, former England international Paul Merson believes Palmer is feeling the absence of striker Nicolas Jackson, who was loaned to Bayern Munich last summer. Merson argued that Jackson’s constant forward runs were crucial in creating space for Palmer between the lines.

“Palmer misses Jackson. They complemented each other well,” Merson said. “People criticised Jackson for missed chances, but he was always making runs and stretching defences. Now, when Palmer gets the ball, there’s no one running beyond him. João Pedro tends to come short instead, and that limits Palmer’s creativity”.

The discussion gained further traction after a recent match against Arsenal, where lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling highlighted a brief exchange between Palmer and Noni Madueke. According to Hickling, Madueke encouraged his team-mate to play with more freedom and confidence, with an eye on forcing his way into England’s squad for the summer World Cup.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has meanwhile stressed that the club are managing Palmer carefully following his recent return from injury. The 23-year-old’s minutes, Rosenior explained, are being allocated with long-term development in mind rather than short-term pressure.

With Chelsea still searching for attacking fluency, Palmer’s form — and how best to unlock it without Jackson’s presence — remains one of the key tactical questions as the season progresses.

Idman.Biz
