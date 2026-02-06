Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Qarabag president Taher Gozal has spoken about the club’s demanding fixture list and confirmed that a request was made to Neftchi to consider postponing their upcoming Premier League match.

According to Idman.Biz, Gozal told AzTV that the Aghdam-based side are entering a particularly intense period, with little recovery time between key matches. “Our schedule is very heavy, genuinely difficult. We are operating in a highly demanding competitive rhythm,” he said.

Gozal added that Qarabag’s management remains in constant contact with the Baku club and hopes for understanding. “We are always in touch with Neftchi and asked them, if possible, to consider moving the match. However, the final decision is theirs. We will respect whatever decision they make,” the club president stressed.

The request comes amid a congested calendar for Qarabag. On 18 February, they face Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League play-offs, followed by the domestic league clash against Neftchi on 21 February. Just three days later, on 24 February, Qarabag are scheduled to travel to England for the return leg against Newcastle.

The situation highlights the balancing act faced by Azerbaijani clubs competing on multiple fronts, as Qarabag look to manage squad fitness while pursuing progress in Europe alongside their domestic commitments.