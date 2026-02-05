Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad

Monaco have excluded midfielder Paul Pogba from their squad for the UEFA Champions League, with the decision linked to the player’s current physical condition.

According to İdman.Biz citing by RMC Sport, the French club opted not to register Pogba as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. Monaco director Thiago Scuro confirmed that the medical staff are closely monitoring the situation and prioritising the player’s recovery.

“The entire medical department is focused on finding solutions. We continue to follow the process to understand all the details of the situation. As with any injury, the first step is a return to the pitch, after which he will continue training to regain his physical condition. When he will be able to train fully again, there is no precise answer at this stage,” Scuro told RMC Sport.

Pogba joined Monaco in the summer of 2025 as a free agent after serving a doping suspension, a move that attracted significant attention given his pedigree and experience at the highest level. However, his comeback has been cautious, with limited minutes as the club manage his workload carefully.

So far this season, the 31-year-old has made three appearances in Ligue 1 without registering a goal or assist. Monaco’s decision to leave him out of their Champions League squad underlines a conservative strategy aimed at ensuring Pogba is fully fit before being exposed to the demands of European competition.