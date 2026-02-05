5 February 2026
EN

Del Piero names Milan among Serie A title favourites but warns of strong competition

World football
News
5 February 2026 11:30
10
Former Juventus and Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero has shared his view on the favourites in the race for the Serie A title this season, pointing to Milan as a leading contender but stressing that the battle remains open, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to insider Nicolo Schira, Del Piero noted that Milan benefit from having no cup competitions, allowing them to fully focus on the league. He described the Rossoneri as the main challengers for the Scudetto, while making it clear they are not alone in the title fight.

Del Piero also underlined the strength of Inter, who currently top the Serie A standings, adding that other teams could still re-enter the race despite having already dropped points compared to the Milan clubs. In his view, the championship remains competitive, with momentum and consistency likely to play a decisive role in the coming months.

At present, Inter lead the Italian league table with 55 points, while Milan sit second, five points behind. With the season entering a crucial phase, Del Piero’s comments reflect the growing sense that the Serie A title race is far from settled.

