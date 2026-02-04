4 February 2026
EN

Wagner Love considers return to Kazakhstan Premier League

World football
News
4 February 2026 13:47
33
Wagner Love considers return to Kazakhstan Premier League

Brazilian forward Wagner Love could continue his career in the Kazakhstan Premier League, Idman.Biz reports.

The possibility was confirmed by the 41-year-old’s agent, Evandro Ferreira, who said the striker remains in good physical condition and is considering a return to Kazakhstan as one of his options. While no club has been named at this stage, discussions are understood to be exploratory rather than advanced.

Love is no stranger to Kazakh football. He previously played in the Kazakhstan Premier League during the 2020–2021 seasons with Kairat, where he made a strong impact. Across 35 appearances, the Brazilian scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists, quickly becoming one of the league’s standout foreign players.

A potential comeback would underline the continued appeal of experienced international names in the Kazakh top flight, as clubs look to balance youth development with proven quality and leadership. For Love, a return could offer another competitive chapter late in a long and well-travelled career.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Fenerbahce executive thanks Erdogan for support in Kante transfer
17:54
World football

Fenerbahce executive thanks Erdogan for support in Kante transfer

Sadettin Saran hails deal as landmark move for club and Turkish football
Winter transfer window closes with Semenyo deal topping the market
17:17
World football

Winter transfer window closes with Semenyo deal topping the market

Manchester City make biggest January move as clubs reshuffle squads mid-season
Deschamps defends Mbappe amid claims of individualism
12:14
World football

Deschamps defends Mbappe amid claims of individualism

France coach says captain’s influence goes far beyond running statistics
Cristian Romero set to leave Tottenham this summer
11:04
World football

Cristian Romero set to leave Tottenham this summer

Interest from La Liga grows despite long-term contract in north London
Manchester United plan £200m summer rebuild after quiet January
09:28
World football

Manchester United plan £200m summer rebuild after quiet January

Champions League qualification could unlock major spending as focus turns to midfield overhaul
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
3 February 17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
3 February 15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
3 February 17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal