Wagner Love considers return to Kazakhstan Premier League

Brazilian forward Wagner Love could continue his career in the Kazakhstan Premier League, Idman.Biz reports.

The possibility was confirmed by the 41-year-old’s agent, Evandro Ferreira, who said the striker remains in good physical condition and is considering a return to Kazakhstan as one of his options. While no club has been named at this stage, discussions are understood to be exploratory rather than advanced.

Love is no stranger to Kazakh football. He previously played in the Kazakhstan Premier League during the 2020–2021 seasons with Kairat, where he made a strong impact. Across 35 appearances, the Brazilian scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists, quickly becoming one of the league’s standout foreign players.

A potential comeback would underline the continued appeal of experienced international names in the Kazakh top flight, as clubs look to balance youth development with proven quality and leadership. For Love, a return could offer another competitive chapter late in a long and well-travelled career.