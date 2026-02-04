4 February 2026
Deschamps defends Mbappe amid claims of individualism

Deschamps defends Mbappe amid claims of individualism

France head coach Didier Deschamps has addressed the long-standing perception of captain Kylian Mbappe as an overly selfish player, stressing the forward’s importance to the national side, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Deschamps acknowledged Mbappe’s individualistic style but argued it is a natural trait for an elite striker. He added that since being handed the captain’s armband, Mbappe has become fully aware of the weight his words and actions carry within the squad.

Deschamps also pushed back against criticism focused solely on Mbappe’s work rate, saying it is misguided to judge his contribution by distance covered. According to the France coach, expectations that Mbappe should run 11 kilometres every match miss the point, as his value lies in other decisive qualities that can change games.

Mbappe’s role has been under particular scrutiny in recent months as France continue to balance collective structure with reliance on individual brilliance. For Deschamps, however, the equation is clear: Mbappe’s leadership and match-winning ability outweigh conventional metrics, and his influence extends well beyond raw physical output.

