3 February 2026
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

3 February 2026 15:59
Supporters of Athletic Club have once again directed protests at brothers Nico and Inaki Williams after an incident in Bilbao involving vandalism of a mural dedicated to the players.

According to Idman.Biz, the street artwork was defaced with offensive slogans, including messages such as “you are more clowns than footballers” and “get out of Bilbao”. The graffiti has reignited debate around the relationship between the players and a section of the fanbase.

During the current season, Nico and Inaki Williams have scored a combined five goals across all competitions. However, tensions with some supporters have intensified following events linked to the 2025 summer transfer window.

At the time, Nico Williams was heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona, a situation that sparked strong criticism from parts of the Athletic fanbase. The winger ultimately chose to stay, signing a long-term contract extension with Athletic Club that runs until 2035.

Despite the latest incident, Athletic Club have so far not issued an official statement addressing the vandalism or the renewed protests aimed at the Williams brothers.

