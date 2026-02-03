Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at Al Nassr and could leave club this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with the current situation at Al Nassr and could leave the Saudi Pro League club in the summer transfer window, according to Record, Idman.Biz.

The report claims that the Portuguese forward has a €50 million release clause written into his contract, a figure that could open the door to a potential move if suitable interest emerges. Recent developments have only added fuel to the speculation surrounding his future.

Ronaldo was notably left out of Al Nassr’s squad for their Saudi Pro League Matchday 20 clash against Al Riyadh, which ended in a 1-0 win. Local media suggested at the time that the 40-year-old had effectively boycotted the fixture.

According to those reports, Ronaldo is dissatisfied with the level of state investment in Al Nassr compared to other rival clubs backed by Saudi funding. He is said to believe that the imbalance has affected the club’s ability to compete consistently at the highest level, both domestically and continentally.

If Ronaldo does decide to leave Al Nassr, his preferred options would reportedly include a return to European football or a move to Major League Soccer. Despite his age, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star remains convinced he can still perform at an elite level.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the end of 2022 and has been a central figure in the league’s global exposure, making any potential departure a significant moment for Saudi football.