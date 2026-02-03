3 February 2026
Premier League clubs monitor Real Madrid forward Endrick amid Lyon loan spell

3 February 2026
Premier League interest is growing around Brazilian forward Endrick, who is owned by Real Madrid and currently on loan at Lyon. According to Fichajes, several English clubs have begun tracking the 18-year-old’s situation after an encouraging start to his spell in Ligue 1, Idman.Biz reports.

Tottenham, Leeds United and Sunderland are understood to have made initial enquiries, sounding out the conditions of a potential future move. Endrick has caught the eye in France, scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven appearances for Lyon, numbers that have accelerated interest from England.

At Real Madrid, the hierarchy are said to be satisfied with the player’s development and are in no rush to make a decision. The club believes the loan pathway is progressing as intended and sees value in allowing Endrick to continue gaining regular minutes and experience away from Spain.

Tottenham view the teenager as a medium-term project who could be integrated gradually, while Leeds United and Sunderland believe his profile and athleticism could translate well to English football. Any move, however, would depend on Madrid’s long-term plans and the next steps in the forward’s development.

