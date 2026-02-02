2 February 2026
Jude Bellingham sidelined with muscle injury after Rayo Vallecano match

2 February 2026 12:11
Jude Bellingham sidelined with muscle injury after Rayo Vallecano match

Jude Bellingham will be unavailable to Real Madrid for a period after sustaining a muscle injury, the club have confirmed.

According to an official statement from Real Madrid, the England international has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito reports that the 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for approximately one month.

Bellingham picked up the injury during Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on February 1. The midfielder was forced off in the 10th minute of the game, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

The setback comes at a demanding stage of the season for Real Madrid, with domestic and European fixtures piling up. Bellingham has been a key figure for the club, featuring in 27 matches across all competitions this season and scoring six goals, while also playing a central role in midfield.

