1 February 2026 08:01
Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - VIDEO

On February 1, the UFC 325 took place in Sydney, Australia. In the third most significant bout of the evening, ninth-ranked UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev faced 14th-ranked Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy.

As reported by Idman.biz, the fight ended with a victory for Ruffy by knockout in the second round. The Brazilian landed a clean, decisive strike, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Fiziev, 32, now holds a professional record of 13 wins, nine of them by stoppage, and five losses. Ruffy, 29, has been competing professionally since 2016 and improved his record to 13 wins and two defeats following his victory in Sydney.

Idman.Biz
