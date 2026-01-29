29 January 2026
Rafael Fiziev questions potential Topuria vs Gaethje fight

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev, who is ranked ninth in the UFC lightweight division, has shared his thoughts on a possible fight between division champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking about Gaethje’s most recent bout, Fiziev said he was impressed by the victory but expressed concerns about the American’s physical condition.

“I was happy for Justin, but I was surprised that he didn’t look in shape. In the first round he was very slow, like he was sick. I think if he had been in the same shape as when I fought him in London, he would have finished Paddy in the first two rounds. It looked to me like he wasn’t one hundred percent ready,” MMAJunkie quotes Fiziev as saying.

Fiziev also admitted that he would not like to see a fight between Gaethje and Topuria.

“Honestly, I don’t want that fight. Bro, he’s almost 38 years old. If you look at the shape he was in during his last fight, this could end badly. A stand-up fight with Ilia, no wrestling, just pure boxing, is very dangerous for him. Topuria could knock him out easily. This is MMA, of course, anything can change in a second, but still, I don’t want to see this fight,” Fiziev added.

