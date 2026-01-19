21 January 2026
Justin Gaethje plans to impose grappling against Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has stated that he intends to force Paddy Pimblett into a grappling battle, despite his opponent’s promises to engage in striking exchanges.

According to Idman.Biz, citing The Body Lock, the bout between Gaethje and Pimblett will headline UFC 324, scheduled for January 25 in Las Vegas.

The American fighter emphasized that he does not plan to adapt to the Briton’s game plan and expects to exploit Pimblett’s vulnerabilities.

"We will definitely grapple. I will turn him into a wrestler, I promise you. But we will see. He is very dangerous and puts one hundred percent power into his strikes. At the same time, Paddy leaves himself open, and I need to use my experience and technical skills to punish those mistakes", - Gaethje said.

He also added that at this level, such errors are unacceptable, stressing that Pimblett is likely to make them during the fight.

