Makhachev to face Ian Garry at UFC 329 in Saudi Arabia

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title against Ireland’s Ian Garry at UFC 329 in Saudi Arabia, İdman.Biz reports.

According to journalist Ruben Carter, who reported the news on X, the fight is scheduled to take place on 30 May as part of the promotion’s event in the Kingdom.

Makhachev, 34, has built one of the most impressive records in mixed martial arts in recent years. The champion holds 28 victories with just one defeat in his professional career and has established himself as one of the dominant figures in the UFC.

Garry, 28, enters the bout with a record of 21 wins and one loss. The Irish fighter has rapidly risen through the ranks and now receives the biggest opportunity of his career with a championship fight against the experienced Russian.