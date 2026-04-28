28 April 2026
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Charles Johnson engages fans ahead of UFC Baku clash with Asu Almabayev

MMA
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28 April 2026 09:59
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Charles Johnson engages fans ahead of UFC Baku clash with Asu Almabayev

American flyweight invites predictions as both fighters build momentum before June bout

American fighter Charles Johnson has addressed fans ahead of his upcoming bout with Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev at the UFC event in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Johnson took to social media to engage his followers, inviting them to predict the outcome of the fight. “Say it now – how will it end: a finish, a decision or a masterclass? If you guess it right, I might come back to you,” he wrote on Instagram.

The contest is scheduled for 27 June and forms part of a major UFC card in the Azerbaijani capital, as the promotion continues to expand its presence in new markets. The event follows growing interest in MMA across the region, with Baku set to host another high-profile night after previous successful shows.

Both fighters enter the bout in solid form. Almabayev impressed in his most recent outing, securing a submission victory over Alex Perez, while Johnson claimed a split-decision win against Bruno Silva in March. Their meeting is expected to play a significant role in shaping the flyweight division’s immediate landscape.

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