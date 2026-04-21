UFC signs multi-year deal to host annual events in Baku until 2028 - PHOTO

Ultimate Fighting Championship has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company to host annual “UFC Fight Night” events in Baku through 2028, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the organisers, the first event under the new agreement will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena. The deal follows the success of UFC’s debut event in the Azerbaijani capital last June, which attracted more than 14,000 fans at Baku Crystal Hall and sold out completely, highlighting the growing popularity of MMA in the region.

UFC president Dana White praised Baku as one of the best cities to visit, pointing to its hospitality and passionate, knowledgeable fan base. He noted that last year’s event left a strong impression and expressed confidence that interest will continue to grow.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov described the partnership as an important milestone in strengthening the country’s global sports profile, building on its experience of hosting major international events such as the European Games and Formula 1. Officials also expect increased tourism and broader opportunities for regional fighters to compete on a global stage.