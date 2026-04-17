Carlos Ulberg sidelined after knee surgery following UFC title win

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has been ruled out for an indefinite period after undergoing knee surgery less than a week after winning the title, Idman.Biz reports.

Ulberg claimed the vacant belt in the main event of UFC 327 on April 12, defeating Jiri Prochazka in a dramatic contest. During the fight, the New Zealander appeared to suffer a serious knee injury after throwing a strike while stepping back, leaving him struggling to put weight on his leg for the remainder of the bout.

Despite the injury, Ulberg managed to turn the fight in his favour. As Prochazka moved in to finish the contest, he was caught by a counter left hook and knocked out, handing Ulberg a remarkable victory under difficult circumstances.

Days after the fight, Ulberg posted a photo from hospital confirming he had undergone knee surgery, though he did not disclose the exact nature of the damage. Speculation has centred around a possible anterior cruciate ligament injury, which could keep him out of action for up to a year if confirmed.

The setback raises uncertainty over the immediate future of the light heavyweight division, with the UFC likely to consider interim options should the champion face an extended absence.