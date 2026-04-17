17 April 2026
EN

Carlos Ulberg sidelined after knee surgery following UFC title win

MMA
News
17 April 2026 15:51
29
Carlos Ulberg sidelined after knee surgery following UFC title win

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has been ruled out for an indefinite period after undergoing knee surgery less than a week after winning the title, Idman.Biz reports.

Ulberg claimed the vacant belt in the main event of UFC 327 on April 12, defeating Jiri Prochazka in a dramatic contest. During the fight, the New Zealander appeared to suffer a serious knee injury after throwing a strike while stepping back, leaving him struggling to put weight on his leg for the remainder of the bout.

Despite the injury, Ulberg managed to turn the fight in his favour. As Prochazka moved in to finish the contest, he was caught by a counter left hook and knocked out, handing Ulberg a remarkable victory under difficult circumstances.

Days after the fight, Ulberg posted a photo from hospital confirming he had undergone knee surgery, though he did not disclose the exact nature of the damage. Speculation has centred around a possible anterior cruciate ligament injury, which could keep him out of action for up to a year if confirmed.

The setback raises uncertainty over the immediate future of the light heavyweight division, with the UFC likely to consider interim options should the champion face an extended absence.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he avoids training with Ilia Topuria
09:59
MMA

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he avoids training with Ilia Topuria

Former champion cites injury risks ahead of Topuria’s title clash with Justin Gaethje
UEFA reveal nominees for Champions League player of the week
16 April 16:50
MMA

UEFA reveal nominees for Champions League player of the week

Dembele, Olise, Olmo and Zubimendi shortlisted after quarter-final second legs
Azerbaijani fighter joins iconic UFC reality show
16 April 16:20
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter joins iconic UFC reality show

Magomedali Osmanli to compete for contract in The Ultimate Fighter season 34
Jon Jones reacts in surprise as fan unveils full-leg tattoo tribute - VIDEO
14 April 14:29
MMA

Jon Jones reacts in surprise as fan unveils full-leg tattoo tribute - VIDEO

Former UFC champion’s stunned response goes viral on social media
Donald Trump asked Dana White to make late change to White House UFC card
13 April 09:29
MMA

Donald Trump asked Dana White to make late change to White House UFC card

Last-minute request from US president led to addition of Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 327

Undefeated Turkish fighter set for UFC bout in Baku
9 April 17:14
MMA

Undefeated Turkish fighter set for UFC bout in Baku

Uncertainty remains over Azerbaijani fighters on the home card

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
16 April 09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move
Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment