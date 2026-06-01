1 June 2026
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Why could UFC fine an Azerbaijani fighter $5 million?

MMA
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1 June 2026 16:49
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Why could UFC fine an Azerbaijani fighter $5 million?

Azerbaijani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Magomedali Osmanli is preparing to take part in the 34th season of UFC’s reality show The Ultimate Fighter, which is scheduled to begin on 14 June.

According to İdman.Biz, Osmanli is currently in the final stage of preparation for the upcoming project.

The new season of TUF will begin on the same day as the historic UFC Freedom 250 event, which will take place near the White House in Washington. The schedule makes the return of The Ultimate Fighter part of one of the UFC’s biggest media days of the year.

However, Osmanli’s participation involves more than just a chance to break into the world’s leading MMA promotion. Documents for TUF 34 participants contain a strict confidentiality clause. Fighters are prohibited from revealing details about the application process, selection, participation, filming, opponents, results or any internal information related to the show without permission from producers or Paramount representatives.

Violating this rule could lead to a payment of up to $5 million. In the contract, the amount is described not as a traditional fine, but as predetermined compensation for damages caused by disclosure of confidential information. The restriction remains in force from the moment the agreement is signed until three years after the final episode of the season is released.

This also explains why very few details have emerged about Osmanli’s participation so far. Until the episodes air, fighters are effectively forbidden from publicly discussing which team they joined, whom they fought, how filming went or how their run in the competition ended.

TUF 34 also includes several additional requirements. Participants must be between 21 and 34 years old, have the legal right to live and work in the United States, while foreign fighters must provide documents confirming a criminal background check. The application additionally asks about injuries, surgeries, arrests, steroid use within the last year and banned substances used within the last six months.

Another unusual condition is that contestants cannot be candidates for public office and must disclose all active contracts with fight promotions. In addition, all media communication regarding the show must go exclusively through authorised representatives.

Former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping will serve as coaches in the 34th season. The show will feature bantamweight fighters in the men’s division and strawweight fighters in the women’s division, while the winners will receive an opportunity to earn a UFC contract. For Osmanli, the project could become one of the most important stages of his career.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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