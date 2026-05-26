Iranian MMA fighter executed after espionage conviction linked to Israel

Gholamreza Khani Shekrab has been executed in Iran after being convicted on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation in favour of Israel.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Iranian judicial authorities confirmed that the sentence had been upheld by the country’s Supreme Court before being carried out following the completion of legal procedures.

According to Iranian officials, Khani Shekrab was accused of working as part of an overseas operational network linked to Mossad. The court claimed he attempted to recruit individuals inside Iran and involve them in activities considered harmful to national security.

Authorities also stated that Khani Shekrab was allegedly targeted by Israeli intelligence services during his international travel connected to his sporting career.

The case has attracted significant attention due to the athlete’s background in mixed martial arts and the broader tensions between Iran and Israel, whose long-running confrontation has frequently involved accusations of espionage, cyber operations and covert activity.

Iran has carried out multiple arrests and executions in recent years involving individuals accused of cooperating with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly Mossad.