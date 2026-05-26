26 May 2026
EN

Iranian MMA fighter executed after espionage conviction linked to Israel

MMA
News
26 May 2026 17:21
34
Iranian MMA fighter executed after espionage conviction linked to Israel

Gholamreza Khani Shekrab has been executed in Iran after being convicted on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation in favour of Israel.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Iranian judicial authorities confirmed that the sentence had been upheld by the country’s Supreme Court before being carried out following the completion of legal procedures.

According to Iranian officials, Khani Shekrab was accused of working as part of an overseas operational network linked to Mossad. The court claimed he attempted to recruit individuals inside Iran and involve them in activities considered harmful to national security.

Authorities also stated that Khani Shekrab was allegedly targeted by Israeli intelligence services during his international travel connected to his sporting career.

The case has attracted significant attention due to the athlete’s background in mixed martial arts and the broader tensions between Iran and Israel, whose long-running confrontation has frequently involved accusations of espionage, cyber operations and covert activity.

Iran has carried out multiple arrests and executions in recent years involving individuals accused of cooperating with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly Mossad.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Another withdrawal hits UFC Baku as Andreas Gustafsson is ruled out with heart issues
11:53
MMA

Another withdrawal hits UFC Baku as Andreas Gustafsson is ruled out with heart issues - PHOTO

The Swedish fighter will no longer face Daniil Donchenko, adding to a disrupted card after Marvin Vettori’s injury setback
UFC finds replacement for Vettori vs Naurdiev fight at Baku event – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW
25 May 18:06
MMA

UFC finds replacement for Vettori vs Naurdiev fight at Baku event – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

According to an insider, a new featherweight bout has been added to the tournament card

Chimaev questions judges after losing UFC middleweight title to Strickland
25 May 11:47
MMA

Chimaev questions judges after losing UFC middleweight title to Strickland

Former champion says he wants a rematch after controversial split-decision defeat to the American fighter

UFC champion Sean Strickland calls out NHL player for ice fight
23 May 09:59
MMA

UFC champion Sean Strickland calls out NHL player for ice fight

American middleweight star says he wants a hockey showdown "to make it fair"
UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback
22 May 16:53
MMA

UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback

UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback

Topuria admits uncertainty over MMA future ahead of Gaethje showdown
21 May 13:46
MMA

Topuria admits uncertainty over MMA future ahead of Gaethje showdown

UFC lightweight champion says motivation beyond next title defence remains unclear

Most read

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala
25 May 15:07
World football

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder says only Ousmane Dembele is currently better than the PSG winger
Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks
25 May 10:20
World football

Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks

Liverpool star reportedly prefers move to Turkey despite lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico