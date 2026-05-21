Topuria admits uncertainty over MMA future ahead of Gaethje showdown

Ilia Topuria has admitted he is uncertain about the long-term future of his MMA career despite preparing for another major UFC title fight.

According to İdman.Biz, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion is set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje at a UFC event scheduled to take place at the White House in the United States on 15 June.

Speaking about his future ambitions, Topuria suggested it is difficult for him to predict how long he will continue competing at the highest level.

“After this fight, I don’t know what will keep me motivated,” the 28-year-old said.

The Georgian fighter also made bold claims about his standing in world sport, insisting that he considers himself the best athlete in the world at the moment.

Topuria further stated that he is fully confident he could defeat reigning UFC star Islam Makhachev in any type of contest inside the octagon.

“I can beat him by submission or by knockout,” Topuria said when discussing a potential clash with the Russian champion.

Topuria remains unbeaten in professional MMA with 17 victories from 17 fights and has rapidly become one of the UFC’s biggest global stars thanks to his aggressive fighting style and confidence outside the cage.