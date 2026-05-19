Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly owes thousands of dollars in Russia

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly owes Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor around 300,000 rubles - approximately $4,000 at the current exchange rate, İdman.Biz reports.

According to “Mash na Sporte”, the undefeated MMA star allegedly failed to pay mandatory fees linked to online advertising distribution.

The report claims Nurmagomedov could once again face restrictions or temporary blocking of bank accounts in Russia if the debt is not settled.

This is not the first time financial issues involving the former fighter and businesses connected to him have attracted attention in Russia. Earlier, accounts linked to Nurmagomedov and several associated companies or foundations were reportedly frozen multiple times because of disputes involving the Russian Federal Tax Service.

Nurmagomedov retired from professional MMA in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 record and remains one of the most recognisable figures in combat sports. Since leaving the cage, he has focused on coaching, business ventures and managing fighters from his team.

The former UFC lightweight champion continues to play a major role in the sport through his close involvement with several top-ranked athletes competing in the UFC.