15 May 2026
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Ticket prices revealed for UFC tournament in Baku

MMA
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15 May 2026 12:44
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Ticket prices revealed for UFC tournament in Baku

Ticket prices for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Baku have officially been announced ahead of the promotion’s return to Azerbaijan on 27 June.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena and is scheduled to run from 17:00 to 23:00 local time. According to information published on the iTicket platform, ticket prices range from AZN 50 to AZN 2200 depending on seat location and sector.

The card is expected to attract major interest from local MMA fans, with the UFC once again bringing several high-profile fighters to Azerbaijan. The organisation’s official website currently lists Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev against Mexico’s Manuel Torres as the main event of the evening.

Another Azerbaijani fighter, Nazim Sadykhov, is also set to compete on the card in a lightweight bout against Brazil’s Mateus Camilo. Sadykhov holds a professional MMA record of 11 wins and two defeats from 14 fights.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Azerbaijani welterweight Farman Hasanov will make his UFC debut against American fighter Eric Nolan. Hasanov has won all five of his professional MMA contests so far.

Idman.Biz
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