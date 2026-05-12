Grant Dawson reveals heartbreaking family tragedy after UFC 328 victory

Grant Dawson secured one of the most emotional victories of his UFC career after defeating Mateusz Rebecki by third-round submission at UFC 328, İdman.Biz reports.

However, the American fighter later revealed that he entered the bout while dealing with a devastating personal tragedy.

Speaking during the post-fight press conference, Dawson disclosed that he and his wife had lost their unborn child earlier in the week leading up to the contest.

“My wife and I need a holiday. There was a lot going on this week - a little family crisis,” Dawson said.

“We were expecting our first child, and on Monday we found out we lost the baby, so it was a tough week. My amazing wife stayed incredibly strong through all of it, helped me get through it, and I promised her we’d take some time away together.”

Despite the emotional circumstances, Dawson still chose to compete and produced an impressive performance against Rebecki, finishing the fight with a submission in the third round.

The 31-year-old admitted that emotions overwhelmed him after the bout, with the victory carrying far more significance than a typical UFC win.

Dawson’s comments prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fighters across the MMA community, many praising both his resilience and openness following the fight.