Azerbaijani MMA fighter to compete for title on home soil after 18 years abroad

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Vusal Azerioglu will fight for a championship belt on home soil tomorrow at the Karabakh Fight Championship in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 36-year-old heavyweight fighter, competing in the 93+ kg division, is set to face Georgian opponent Beka Chkhipuri in one of the headline bouts of the evening.

The event will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Complex and is expected to attract significant attention from MMA fans across Azerbaijan. Organisers have also announced the participation of several internationally recognised fighters who have previously competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Azerioglu, originally from Ganja, revealed that returning to fight in Azerbaijan carries deep personal significance after spending the last 17 years living in Turkey.

“I am from Ganja, my childhood was spent there. But I have lived in Turkey for 17 years,” he said in comments to gencexeber.az. “God willing, I will fight in my homeland, in my home. Competing for a belt carrying the name Karabakh is a huge honour for me.”

The veteran fighter also stated that he plans to represent both Azerbaijan and Turkey during the event and expressed hope of dedicating a victory to the people of Ganja.

The Karabakh Fight Championship has gradually emerged as one of the notable MMA events in the region, combining local talent with international participation as Azerbaijan continues expanding its presence in combat sports.