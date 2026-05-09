9 May 2026
EN

Azerbaijani MMA fighter to compete for title on home soil after 18 years abroad

MMA
News
9 May 2026 16:38
15
Azerbaijani MMA fighter to compete for title on home soil after 18 years abroad

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Vusal Azerioglu will fight for a championship belt on home soil tomorrow at the Karabakh Fight Championship in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 36-year-old heavyweight fighter, competing in the 93+ kg division, is set to face Georgian opponent Beka Chkhipuri in one of the headline bouts of the evening.

The event will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Complex and is expected to attract significant attention from MMA fans across Azerbaijan. Organisers have also announced the participation of several internationally recognised fighters who have previously competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Azerioglu, originally from Ganja, revealed that returning to fight in Azerbaijan carries deep personal significance after spending the last 17 years living in Turkey.

“I am from Ganja, my childhood was spent there. But I have lived in Turkey for 17 years,” he said in comments to gencexeber.az. “God willing, I will fight in my homeland, in my home. Competing for a belt carrying the name Karabakh is a huge honour for me.”

The veteran fighter also stated that he plans to represent both Azerbaijan and Turkey during the event and expressed hope of dedicating a victory to the people of Ganja.

The Karabakh Fight Championship has gradually emerged as one of the notable MMA events in the region, combining local talent with international participation as Azerbaijan continues expanding its presence in combat sports.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Serious test awaits Fiziev and Sadykhov: how dangerous are their opponents at UFC Baku? + VIDEO
8 May 15:41
MMA

Serious test awaits Fiziev and Sadykhov: how dangerous are their opponents at UFC Baku? + VIDEO

The Azerbaijani fighters head into the 27 June event in Baku after painful defeats, giving their upcoming bouts even greater importance
Islam Makhachev urges Aleksandar Rakic to fight at historic UFC Belgrade event
7 May 16:20
MMA

Islam Makhachev urges Aleksandar Rakic to fight at historic UFC Belgrade event

UFC champion sends motivational message to Serbian-born contender ahead of the promotion’s planned debut in Serbia
UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event
7 May 13:59
MMA

UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event

Exclusive “partner investment” offers for Freedom 250 include premium access and expected seats at Conor McGregor’s comeback fight
UFC in Baku opens the door to the global elite for Azerbaijani fighters
6 May 17:11
MMA

UFC in Baku opens the door to the global elite for Azerbaijani fighters

Ferman Hasanov’s contract proves UFC Baku is developing MMA in Azerbaijan, not just promoting the country
UFC Baku main card officially revealed with Fiziev, Shara Bullet and Sadykhov set to fight
6 May 15:24
MMA

UFC Baku main card officially revealed with Fiziev, Shara Bullet and Sadykhov set to fight - PHOTO

Full line-up announced for June 27 UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan’s capital as several regional stars prepare for major bouts
Azerbaijani fighter Ferman Hasanov signs contract with UFC
6 May 14:29
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter Ferman Hasanov signs contract with UFC

Unbeaten welterweight earns move to the world’s leading MMA promotion after impressive run in LFA

Most read

UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event
7 May 13:59
MMA

UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event

Exclusive “partner investment” offers for Freedom 250 include premium access and expected seats at Conor McGregor’s comeback fight
Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras
7 May 14:34
Football

Rudiger criticised over alleged treatment of Real Madrid team-mate Carreras

Reports claim several players urged the German defender to apologise after training-ground incidents
Real Madrid dressing-room leaks spark deeper crisis amid growing internal tensions
8 May 16:49
World football

Real Madrid dressing-room leaks spark deeper crisis amid growing internal tensions

Reports in Spain claim mistrust is spreading inside the squad following the Valverde-Tchouameni incident and disagreements over the club’s future direction
Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures
8 May 10:41
World football

Petition calling for Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid reaches 40 million signatures

The French forward has come under increasing scrutiny amid injury concerns, dressing-room tensions and criticism from supporters ahead of El Clasico