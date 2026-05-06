6 May 2026
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UFC in Baku opens the door to the global elite for Azerbaijani fighters

MMA
Review
6 May 2026 17:11
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UFC in Baku opens the door to the global elite for Azerbaijani fighters

The arrival of UFC events in Baku is gradually becoming a genuine pathway for Azerbaijani fighters to reach the world’s most prestigious MMA promotion.

As reported by İdman.Biz, it was officially confirmed today that Azerbaijani fighter Ferman Hasanov has signed a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The welterweight reached this stage with a perfect professional record of five wins in five fights, alongside impressive performances in Legacy Fighting Alliance events.

A 5-0 record clearly points to talent and potential, but in modern MMA, earning a UFC contract usually requires more than victories alone. Timing, visibility and the right platform often play an equally important role. The UFC event in Baku is becoming exactly that platform for Azerbaijani athletes. When the world’s biggest MMA organisation stages tournaments in the country, local fighters gain the opportunity to attract the attention of matchmakers, managers and an international audience.

This matters not only for Hasanov himself. His signing demonstrates that UFC in Baku is not simply a one-off sporting spectacle, but a genuine tool for developing MMA in Azerbaijan. The events bring global stars to the country, attract foreign media and international fans, while simultaneously creating opportunities for fighters who previously may have remained outside the global spotlight.

A similar example already emerged last year through Tofiq Musayev. In April 2025, the Azerbaijani lightweight officially signed with UFC and made his debut on the organisation’s first-ever event in Baku on 21 June. His opening fight against Myktybek Orolbai ended in defeat, but the story did not stop there.

In March 2026, Musayev returned with an impressive performance against Ignacio Bahamondes, earning a unanimous decision victory. Both fighters were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus by UFC after an entertaining bout that received widespread praise.

As a result, the Baku project is already producing tangible sporting benefits. It is helping position Azerbaijan as a country capable of hosting world-class sporting events, while also building a direct connection between local fighters and elite-level MMA.

That becomes even more significant in light of the long-term agreement under which UFC Fight Night events are expected to be held annually in Baku until 2028. The first tournament at Baku Crystal Hall attracted more than 14,000 spectators, while the next event is scheduled for 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena.

For Azerbaijani MMA, this is no longer simply about prestige. It is a chance to build a system where talented fighters have direction, motivation and a visible target. If reaching UFC once seemed almost impossible for many Azerbaijani athletes, the path now appears far more realistic: keep winning, build your reputation and be ready when UFC returns to Baku.

Ferman Hasanov’s story reflects exactly that reality. The Baku tournament does not guarantee anyone a UFC contract, but it creates an environment where such an opportunity becomes genuinely possible.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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