Azerbaijani fighter Ferman Hasanov signs contract with UFC

Ferman Hasanov has taken a major step in his professional MMA career after officially signing with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani fighter secured a contract with the world’s most prestigious mixed martial arts organisation following a series of impressive performances on the international circuit.

Hasanov attracted attention with an unbeaten record of five victories and no defeats, establishing himself as one of Azerbaijan’s rising names in combat sports. The welterweight particularly stood out during his appearances in Legacy Fighting Alliance, widely regarded as one of the main feeder promotions to the UFC.

The 170-pound fighter will now compete under the UFC banner and represent Azerbaijan on one of the biggest stages in global MMA.

Azerbaijan’s presence in international mixed martial arts has grown significantly in recent years, with fighters such as Rafael Fiziev and Nazim Sadykhov helping raise the country’s profile inside the UFC. Hasanov now joins the next generation of Azerbaijani athletes aiming to make an impact in the promotion.

The signing also comes during a period of increased UFC attention towards Azerbaijan ahead of the organisation’s upcoming event in Baku later this year.