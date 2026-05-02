Della Maddalena faces Prates in five-round main event at UFC Perth

Australia will host another major MMA event as UFC Perth takes centre stage, headlined by a welterweight clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates, İdman.Biz reports.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the bout expected to begin at 17:15 (Baku time). Della Maddalena, one of Australia’s rising stars in the UFC, will look to continue his ascent in the welterweight division, while Prates aims to make a statement against a high-profile opponent on hostile territory.

The card also features several notable match-ups across multiple weight classes. Russian heavyweight Shamil Gaziev is set to face Australia’s Brando Pericic, adding further international intrigue to the event. In another key bout, experienced contender Beneil Dariush takes on rising prospect Quillan Salkilld.

The main card will also include bouts between Tim Elliott and Steve Erceg, as well as Tai Tuivasa against Louis Sutherland. The preliminary card features a mix of emerging talents and established names, highlighting the UFC’s continued investment in the Australian MMA scene.

With a strong local presence and a competitive line-up, UFC Perth is expected to draw significant attention, reinforcing Australia’s growing importance as a host destination for major international fight events.