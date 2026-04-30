30 April 2026
EN

Makhachev explains collapse of proposed Topuria fight for White House UFC event

MMA
News
30 April 2026 17:20
26
Makhachev explains collapse of proposed Topuria fight for White House UFC event

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has revealed why his proposed fight with Ilia Topuria did not materialise for a planned event reportedly set to take place at the White House.

According to İdman.Biz, the 34-year-old Russian fighter said the bout had been verbally agreed before negotiations broke down over financial terms.

"I had already shared it. They called me and confirmed the fight – the contract had not been sent, but I had given my verbal agreement. The next day they called again and said the opponent had asked for a very large fee and the UFC did not accept it – it was no longer relevant. That is how it happened," Makhachev said.

The potential clash between Makhachev and Topuria had generated significant interest, as both fighters are among the most prominent names in the promotion and a meeting between them would have been a major highlight on any card.

Makhachev is currently on a 16-fight winning streak in the UFC and holds an overall record of 28 victories and one defeat, underlining his status as one of the leading figures in the sport.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

UFC fighter asks to have his signature moves added to video game ahead of Baku event
29 April 13:14
MMA

UFC fighter asks to have his signature moves added to video game ahead of Baku event

Shara Magomedov makes request to developers of upcoming UFC 6 simulator
Charles Johnson engages fans ahead of UFC Baku clash with Asu Almabayev
28 April 09:59
MMA

Charles Johnson engages fans ahead of UFC Baku clash with Asu Almabayev

American flyweight invites predictions as both fighters build momentum before June bout
UFC returns to Las Vegas with Sterling headlining Vegas 116
25 April 13:00
MMA

UFC returns to Las Vegas with Sterling headlining Vegas 116

Former bantamweight champion faces Zalal as packed fight card set for Nevada

Ali Abdelaziz on UFC’s long-term deal with Baku: “There is a lot of talent in this region”
23 April 13:13
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz on UFC’s long-term deal with Baku: “There is a lot of talent in this region”

Promotion commits to hosting events in Azerbaijan through 2028
UFC signs multi-year deal to host annual events in Baku until 2028
21 April 16:27
MMA

UFC signs multi-year deal to host annual events in Baku until 2028 - PHOTO

Azerbaijan strengthens position as a global sports hub with expanded MMA partnership
Topuria slams Pimblett after Gaethje defeat
21 April 14:29
MMA

Topuria slams Pimblett after Gaethje defeat

UFC champion questions Brit’s level and doubts major improvement

Most read

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback
28 April 15:07
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

Barcelona winger ruled out for rest of season as club urges caution over Spain duty
Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target
29 April 11:47
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target

Portuguese star backs experienced midfield signing if club secures La Liga promotion
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?
29 April 16:31
World football

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?

Spanish hosts face Premier League leaders in Champions League semi-final first leg
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
28 April 09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest