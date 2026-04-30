Makhachev explains collapse of proposed Topuria fight for White House UFC event

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has revealed why his proposed fight with Ilia Topuria did not materialise for a planned event reportedly set to take place at the White House.

According to İdman.Biz, the 34-year-old Russian fighter said the bout had been verbally agreed before negotiations broke down over financial terms.

"I had already shared it. They called me and confirmed the fight – the contract had not been sent, but I had given my verbal agreement. The next day they called again and said the opponent had asked for a very large fee and the UFC did not accept it – it was no longer relevant. That is how it happened," Makhachev said.

The potential clash between Makhachev and Topuria had generated significant interest, as both fighters are among the most prominent names in the promotion and a meeting between them would have been a major highlight on any card.

Makhachev is currently on a 16-fight winning streak in the UFC and holds an overall record of 28 victories and one defeat, underlining his status as one of the leading figures in the sport.