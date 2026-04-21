Topuria slams Pimblett after Gaethje defeat

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has delivered a scathing assessment of Paddy Pimblett following his defeat to Justin Gaethje earlier this year, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani podcast, Topuria admitted he was surprised by the outcome of the bout at UFC 324 in January, but more so by Pimblett’s overall performance inside the cage. The British fighter, who has built a strong following in the UFC, was widely expected by some to test Gaethje with his grappling, but fell short against the experienced American.

“I was a bit surprised - surprised at how bad Paddy actually is. I expected him to win, to take Justin down, to show a different kind of fight. But what he did in there surprised me,” Topuria said.

The Georgian-Spanish champion went even further, questioning whether Pimblett can significantly improve moving forward. While acknowledging he could return from the setback, Topuria cast doubt on any major technical development, adding that such progress would require a complete transformation.

The comments add further fuel to a growing narrative around Pimblett’s standing in the lightweight division, where competition remains fierce and scrutiny over performances is constant.