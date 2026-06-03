4 June 2026
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Shara Bullet promises spectacular performance ahead of UFC Baku showdown

MMA
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3 June 2026 18:08
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Shara Bullet promises spectacular performance ahead of UFC Baku showdown

Russian UFC fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov, widely known as “Shara Bullet”, says he expects massive support from fans during UFC Fight Night in Baku later this month, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in a comment to the Baku City Circuit, Magomedov described Azerbaijani supporters as “family” and expressed confidence that the crowd would help drive him towards victory.

“The Azerbaijani public feels like home to me. People in Azerbaijan and across the Caucasus will support me,” Magomedov said. “I am the pirate of the Caspian Sea. I invite everyone who supports me to come to the arena. We will achieve victory together.”

The Russian middleweight also stated that he expects to enter the bout against Brazilian fighter Michel Pereira in peak physical condition.

“I am ready for the fight and by 27 June I will be in perfect shape. Nothing will stop me from achieving a spectacular victory in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Magomedov revealed that as soon as the UFC announced its first-ever event in Baku, he personally asked organisers to place him on the card.

The fighter also predicted an exciting night for MMA fans, pointing to the striking-heavy style of many athletes competing at the event.

“Most of the fighters competing in Baku prefer stand-up fighting,” Magomedov noted. “Rafael Fiziev will headline the event, which means the fans are going to witness a real show.”

UFC Fight Night will take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In the co-main event of the evening, Shara Bullet will face Michel Pereira in one of the most anticipated fights on the card.

The event is expected to mark a major moment for mixed martial arts in Azerbaijan, with local fans set to see several top regional fighters compete under the UFC banner.

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