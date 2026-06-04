Jose Mourinho Dismisses AI-Generated Real Madrid Video Amid Election Campaign

José Mourinho has moved to quash speculation about a potential return to Real Madrid after a controversial video featuring the Portuguese coach circulated online ahead of the club's presidential election, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho contacted Benfica officials to clarify the situation after the video emerged on social media. The clip was presented by Real Madrid presidential candidate Florentino Pérez as part of his "Florentino 2026" election campaign and appeared to show Mourinho wearing a Real Madrid shirt while being introduced as the club's next head coach should Pérez be re-elected on 7 June.

However, Mourinho reportedly informed Benfica that the footage was generated using artificial intelligence and did not reflect any agreement or plans regarding his future. The veteran manager is currently under contract with the Lisbon giants and has sought to distance himself from the growing speculation.

Mourinho previously enjoyed a successful spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. His name has frequently been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabéu, but there has been no official indication from either Real Madrid or Benfica regarding such a move.