4 June 2026
EN

Jose Mourinho Dismisses AI-Generated Real Madrid Video Amid Election Campaign

Football
News
4 June 2026 09:35
179
Jose Mourinho Dismisses AI-Generated Real Madrid Video Amid Election Campaign

José Mourinho has moved to quash speculation about a potential return to Real Madrid after a controversial video featuring the Portuguese coach circulated online ahead of the club's presidential election, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho contacted Benfica officials to clarify the situation after the video emerged on social media. The clip was presented by Real Madrid presidential candidate Florentino Pérez as part of his "Florentino 2026" election campaign and appeared to show Mourinho wearing a Real Madrid shirt while being introduced as the club's next head coach should Pérez be re-elected on 7 June.

However, Mourinho reportedly informed Benfica that the footage was generated using artificial intelligence and did not reflect any agreement or plans regarding his future. The veteran manager is currently under contract with the Lisbon giants and has sought to distance himself from the growing speculation.

Mourinho previously enjoyed a successful spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. His name has frequently been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabéu, but there has been no official indication from either Real Madrid or Benfica regarding such a move.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Euro Mini-Football Final: Will Azerbaijan Subdue the "Dark Horse"? – İDMAN.BİZ OVERVIEW
16:23
Football

Euro Mini-Football Final: Will Azerbaijan Subdue the "Dark Horse"? – İDMAN.BİZ OVERVIEW

The Euro finalists – Azerbaijan and Ukraine – already met in 2025: their match ended in a draw, and now they will compete for the continent’s top trophy
Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims
15:48
Football

Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims

Premier League champions reject suggestions that Erling Haaland could join Real Madrid
Azerbaijan complete preparations for European Silver League campaign
15:13
Football

Azerbaijan complete preparations for European Silver League campaign

Boris Grebennikov's side set to begin tournament in Sweden this week
Jan Diomande admits PSG move would be a dream amid transfer speculation
14:37
Football

Jan Diomande admits PSG move would be a dream amid transfer speculation

RB Leipzig winger says he has supported the Paris club since childhood
FIFA to introduce new anti-racism signal at 2026 World Cup
14:02
Football

FIFA to introduce new anti-racism signal at 2026 World Cup

Players will be able to alert referees to racist abuse by crossing their arms in an X shape
Manchester City Lead World Cup 2026 Club Representation Rankings
11:23
Football

Manchester City Lead World Cup 2026 Club Representation Rankings

Premier League champions set to have more players at the tournament than any other club
Azerbaijan Set for European Minifootball Championship Final Against Ukraine
10:50
Football

Azerbaijan Set for European Minifootball Championship Final Against Ukraine

World champions aim to add another continental title to their growing collection

Most read

UEFA make final decision on Turan Tovuz participation in Conference League
3 June 14:42
Azerbaijan football

UEFA make final decision on Turan Tovuz participation in Conference League

Azerbaijani club banned from competing in the 2026/2027 UEFA Conference League

Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41
3 June 13:41
Azerbaijan football

Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41

Ex-Georgia international reportedly suffered a heart attack

Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries
3 June 09:39
World football

Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

Dutch international set to join the Spanish giants after €20 million release clause activated

Azerbaijan to face Czechia in European Minifootball Championship quarter-finals
2 June 10:42
Football

Azerbaijan to face Czechia in European Minifootball Championship quarter-finals

Elshad Guliyev’s side aim to continue impressive unbeaten run in Slovakia