US military personnel to attend UFC event at the White House

The United States Department of Defense is reportedly recruiting hundreds of military personnel to take part in a UFC event expected to be held on the grounds of the White House.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing The Washington Post, the tournament is being organised as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and is supported by President Donald Trump.

According to the report, preference is being given to junior officers and enlisted soldiers. However, military personnel selected for the event are expected to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.

An internal US Air Force document reportedly states that candidates must meet physical fitness standards as well as specific height-to-waist ratio requirements. Participants have also been instructed to arrive wearing short-sleeved ceremonial uniforms.

Earlier reports suggested that UFC was planning to stage an event on the White House lawn during the summer of 2026, a move that would mark one of the most unusual and politically symbolic venues in the promotion’s history.

The UFC has expanded its global reach significantly in recent years, hosting events in new international markets while also increasing its ties with mainstream political and cultural institutions in the United States.