UFC champion Sean Strickland calls out NHL player for ice fight

Sean Strickland has revealed one unusual item on his bucket list - fighting a professional hockey player on the ice, İdman.Biz reports.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion took to social media with a playful challenge aimed at the Vegas Golden Knights, saying he wanted to test himself under hockey conditions rather than inside the Octagon.

"I really want to fight a hockey player… It’s on my bucket list, but it has to happen on the ice to make it fair. Vegas, pick your champion," Strickland wrote.

The challenge quickly drew attention among combat sports and hockey fans alike. The Vegas Golden Knights currently feature Russian forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Ivan Barbashev on their roster.

Known for his outspoken personality and unpredictable comments, Strickland has frequently generated headlines outside the cage as well as inside it. The American remains one of the UFC’s most controversial and entertaining figures.