23 May 2026
EN

UFC champion Sean Strickland calls out NHL player for ice fight

MMA
News
23 May 2026 09:59
22
UFC champion Sean Strickland calls out NHL player for ice fight

Sean Strickland has revealed one unusual item on his bucket list - fighting a professional hockey player on the ice, İdman.Biz reports.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion took to social media with a playful challenge aimed at the Vegas Golden Knights, saying he wanted to test himself under hockey conditions rather than inside the Octagon.

"I really want to fight a hockey player… It’s on my bucket list, but it has to happen on the ice to make it fair. Vegas, pick your champion," Strickland wrote.

The challenge quickly drew attention among combat sports and hockey fans alike. The Vegas Golden Knights currently feature Russian forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Ivan Barbashev on their roster.

Known for his outspoken personality and unpredictable comments, Strickland has frequently generated headlines outside the cage as well as inside it. The American remains one of the UFC’s most controversial and entertaining figures.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback
22 May 16:53
MMA

UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback

UFC Baku loses Marvin Vettori after injury setback

Topuria admits uncertainty over MMA future ahead of Gaethje showdown
21 May 13:46
MMA

Topuria admits uncertainty over MMA future ahead of Gaethje showdown

UFC lightweight champion says motivation beyond next title defence remains unclear
Usyk names Khabib as greatest fighter in MMA history
21 May 12:32
MMA

Usyk names Khabib as greatest fighter in MMA history

Ukrainian boxing champion praises former UFC lightweight king during interview ranking top athletes across sports
Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly owes thousands of dollars in Russia
19 May 15:32
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly owes thousands of dollars in Russia

Former UFC champion could face fresh financial restrictions over unpaid advertising-related charges
Rafael Fiziev plays down knockout talk ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku - VIDEO
15 May 17:35
MMA

Rafael Fiziev plays down knockout talk ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku - VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight says height and reach could be key advantages for his opponent
Farman Hasanov targets winning UFC debut in Baku
15 May 16:30
MMA

Farman Hasanov targets winning UFC debut in Baku - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter says national wrestling tradition could be key against boxing-focused opponent

Most read

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign
22 May 09:37
Azerbaijan football

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Veteran Portuguese coach hints at possible return to Turkish football following Saudi Pro League triumph

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review
20 May 15:06
World football

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review

Unai Emery could win Europe’s second-biggest club competition for the fifth time, while former Qarabag opponents Freiburg are chasing the greatest achievement in the club’s history