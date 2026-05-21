Usyk names Khabib as greatest fighter in MMA history

Oleksandr Usyk has named former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest fighter in MMA history, İdman.Biz reports.

The undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight made the comment during an interview in which he was asked to choose the best athletes across different sports. When discussing mixed martial arts, Usyk immediately selected Nurmagomedov as his top choice.

Nurmagomedov retired from professional MMA in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at a UFC event. Following the victory, the Russian announced the end of his career, explaining that he had promised his mother he would not continue fighting after the death of his father and long-time coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The former lightweight champion ended his professional career with an unbeaten record and is widely regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history.

After retirement, Nurmagomedov shifted his focus to coaching and business projects, including the launch of his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Usyk, meanwhile, has also built a legendary unbeaten career in boxing. The 2012 Olympic gold medallist became undisputed champion at cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight, where he continued his success against some of the sport’s biggest names.