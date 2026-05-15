Rafael Fiziev plays down knockout talk ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku - VIDEO

Rafael Fiziev has insisted that he never enters a fight focused solely on scoring a knockout ahead of his main event appearance at UFC Fight Night Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Fiziev made the comments while answering questions during a press conference organised for the upcoming UFC event in Azerbaijan’s capital.

“I never focus on knockouts,” Fiziev said. “Very few fighters can honestly say: ‘I’m preparing to knock someone out in this round.’ Everyone says it, but in reality it’s very difficult to do.”

The Azerbaijani fighter explained that his main objective is always to outclass and defeat his opponent, regardless of when opportunities appear during the fight.