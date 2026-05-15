15 May 2026
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Rafael Fiziev plays down knockout talk ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku - VIDEO

MMA
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15 May 2026 17:35
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Rafael Fiziev plays down knockout talk ahead of UFC Fight Night Baku - VIDEO

Rafael Fiziev has insisted that he never enters a fight focused solely on scoring a knockout ahead of his main event appearance at UFC Fight Night Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Fiziev made the comments while answering questions during a press conference organised for the upcoming UFC event in Azerbaijan’s capital.

“I never focus on knockouts,” Fiziev said. “Very few fighters can honestly say: ‘I’m preparing to knock someone out in this round.’ Everyone says it, but in reality it’s very difficult to do.”

The Azerbaijani fighter explained that his main objective is always to outclass and defeat his opponent, regardless of when opportunities appear during the fight.

“That opportunity can come in the first round or in the fifth,” he added. “Sometimes my opponent may also get such a chance. My job is to do everything possible not to allow that to happen.”

Fiziev also discussed the biggest danger posed by his upcoming opponent, pointing to physical attributes as a potential challenge.

“The most dangerous aspect is probably his size, height and overall reach,” he admitted. “In my division I often give away advantages in terms of anthropometry. He’s tall and has long arms, so that can definitely create certain problems.”

UFC Fight Night Baku is scheduled to take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena, with Fiziev expected to headline the card in front of home fans.

Orxan Fuladi

Idman.Biz
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