15 May 2026
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Farman Hasanov targets winning UFC debut in Baku - VIDEO

MMA
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15 May 2026 16:30
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Farman Hasanov targets winning UFC debut in Baku

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Farman Hasanov has expressed confidence ahead of his UFC debut, saying he hopes to hand his opponent a fifth career defeat at UFC Fight Night Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Hasanov spoke during a press conference organised ahead of the UFC event scheduled to take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The fighter revealed that he is currently training in the United States and plans to return to Azerbaijan three weeks before the bout.

“I expected to fight in the UFC and I was ready for it,” Hasanov said. “Our goal is to raise the Azerbaijani flag and represent our country in the best possible way.”

Hasanov also discussed his preparation for the fight and the weight-cutting process, stressing that his team has enough experience to avoid any issues before the event.

Speaking about his opponent, American fighter Eric Nolan, Hasanov pointed to the stylistic differences between the two athletes.

“My current opponent relies more on boxing,” he explained. “In Azerbaijan, wrestling traditions are very strong, and I will try to use that advantage to win.”

The Azerbaijani fighter also confirmed that he remains in regular contact with fellow MMA athlete Tofiq Musayev and thanked local fans for their support ahead of the historic UFC event in Baku.

Hasanov added that competing in the UFC had always been his dream, although he never expected his debut to come in his home city.

Idman.Biz
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