UFC unveils special fighter kits for historic White House event

Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled the fighter kits for its upcoming tournament at the White House, one of the most unusual events in the organisation’s history, İdman.Biz reports.

The summer event is being held as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States and will take place on the grounds of the presidential residence in Washington.

According to promotional material released by the UFC, all fighters competing on the card will wear special edition uniforms inspired by American national symbols and colours.

The event is expected to become one of the biggest spectacles ever staged by the UFC outside a traditional arena setting, combining sport, entertainment and national celebration.

In the main event, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event will see Alex Pereira face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship.

The announcement has already generated significant attention among MMA fans, with many viewing the White House setting as a symbolic milestone in the continued mainstream growth of the UFC.