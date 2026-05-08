Serious test awaits Fiziev and Sadykhov: how dangerous are their opponents at UFC Baku? + VIDEO

The upcoming UFC tournament in Baku, scheduled for 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena, could become one of the defining moments in the careers of Azerbaijani fighters Rafael Fiziev and Nazim Sadykhov.

As reported by İdman.Biz, both men will return to the octagon following defeats in their most recent UFC appearances.

For Fiziev, the fight against Mexican contender Manuel Torres represents a chance to regain momentum in the lightweight division after his loss to Brazilian striker Mauricio Ruffy. Meanwhile, Sadykhov’s meeting with Brazilian fighter Matheus Camilo is viewed as an opportunity to bounce back after defeat against Frenchman Fares Ziam.

The biggest intrigue of the Baku card surrounds Fiziev, who will headline the event against one of the most dangerous finishers in the lightweight division. Torres, nicknamed “El Loco”, holds a record of 17 wins and three defeats. Standing around 178 cm tall with an approximate 185 cm reach, the Mexican will enjoy a physical advantage over Fiziev, whose height is around 173 cm with a reach close to 180 cm.

Torres is fundamentally an aggressive striker with a strong Muay Thai base and a proven ability to finish fights quickly. His greatest weapon is his explosive start. He has won five of his last six UFC bouts, with all five victories coming via first-round stoppage. His wins include finishes over Frank Camacho, Nikolas Motta, Chris Duncan, Drew Dober and Grant Dawson.

Interestingly, there is also an Azerbaijani connection in that sequence. Nikolas Motta, one of the fighters stopped by Torres, was defeated by Sadykhov in Baku last year. Meanwhile, Ignacio Bahamondes, who handed Torres one of his defeats, was beaten by Fiziev at the same Baku event. Earlier this year, Azerbaijani fighter Tofiq Musayev also defeated Bahamondes at a tournament in Seattle.

Torres’ strengths are obvious: explosive power, long reach, dangerous combinations and the ability to finish opponents both on the feet and on the ground. Yet his aggression can also become a weakness. He constantly pushes forward, accepts risk and has rarely been forced into long tactical battles. Against a technical striker like Fiziev, that may become a serious issue if the Mexican fails to secure an early finish.

Fiziev’s advantage lies in his level of opposition, technical skill and experience against elite fighters. The Azerbaijani has shared the cage with names such as Justin Gaethje, Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael dos Anjos, Bahamondes and Mauricio Ruffy. His Muay Thai base, fast footwork and sharp body attacks make him the more refined striker.

For Fiziev, the key may be maintaining composure in the opening round, avoiding wild exchanges early on and gradually disrupting Torres’ rhythm with movement, low kicks and counter-striking. If he survives the initial pressure, his chances should improve with every passing minute. Torres is most dangerous in chaos, whereas Fiziev is stronger when the fight turns into a technical striking contest.

Sadykhov’s fight promises to be equally compelling. Camilo, nicknamed “Jaguar”, carries a record of 10 wins and three losses. Both fighters possess nearly identical physical attributes at around 178 cm tall with a 175 cm reach, meaning the matchup is unlikely to be decided by size alone.

The Brazilian, who is six years younger than Sadykhov, has already fought twice in the UFC. He lost to Gabe Green via submission before earning a unanimous decision victory over Russian striker Viacheslav Borshchev.

Camilo is regarded as a well-rounded MMA fighter rather than a one-dimensional specialist. His record includes four knockout wins, two submissions and four victories by decision. However, all three of his defeats have come by submission, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in grappling exchanges and positional control.

Sadykhov, a southpaw with an aggressive pressure-heavy style, enters the fight with an 11-2-1 record, including eight knockout victories and two submissions. His biggest strengths are pace, power and the ability to force mistakes through constant pressure.

However, after the loss to Ziam, Sadykhov may need to combine aggression with greater discipline. Against Camilo, his strategy could revolve around measured pressure, body attacks, sharp jabs and preventing the Brazilian from settling into comfortable exchanges.

For Sadykhov, avoiding a reckless brawl could be crucial. If he controls the centre of the octagon and mixes striking with the threat of takedowns, he may not only win, but do so convincingly. Camilo remains dangerous because of his youth, hunger and versatility, yet Sadykhov has advantages in UFC experience, punching power and home support in Baku.

For both Azerbaijani fighters, the event is also deeply important psychologically. They already know how loudly the Baku crowd can roar when a local fighter wins. Now they must handle the pressure of expectation once again and turn the home atmosphere into an advantage rather than a burden.

A victory over Torres could push Fiziev back toward the top tier of the lightweight division. Success against Camilo would allow Sadykhov to erase the disappointment of the Ziam defeat and continue moving toward bigger opportunities.

For both men, this is a night that could either strengthen their standing in the UFC or leave them facing difficult questions once again. That is why, on 27 June in Baku, far more than another result on their records will be at stake.