Former champion Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau against Song Yadong

UFC returns to Macau on Saturday, 30 May, with a packed fight card featuring former champions, rising contenders and several high-profile international names, İdman.Biz reports.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 Baku time, while the main card is set to start at 15:00.

In the headline bout of the evening, fifth-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong will face former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a key clash with major title implications in the 135-pound division.

The co-main event will see Alonso Menifield take on Zhang Mingyang, while Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is also set to feature prominently on the card against Tallison Teixeira.

Former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura will continue his UFC run against Cameron Smotherman, while experienced names such as Angela Hill, Alex Perez and Loma Lookboonmee are also in action.

The tournament highlights UFC’s continued expansion across Asia, with Macau once again hosting one of the promotion’s major international events. China has become an increasingly important market for the organisation in recent years, particularly following the emergence of fighters such as Zhang Weili and Song Yadong.

Full UFC Macau main card:

Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Zhang Mingyang vs Alonso Menifield

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira

Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman

Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris

Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji

Preliminary card:

Yi Zha vs Luis Felipe Dias

Ding Meng vs Jose Souza

Aori Qileng vs Cody Haddon

Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule

Angela Hill vs Xiaonan Jingnan

Zhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera

Loma Lookboonmee vs Jaqueline Amorim