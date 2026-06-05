Islam Makhachev invests in padel project

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he is investing in the development of padel in his native Dagestan, describing the fast-growing sport as an addiction for those who try it, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in an interview with Murad Lyariba, Makhachev said interest in the project has exceeded expectations. According to the Russian fighter, a trial period allowed people to play for free, helping to introduce the sport to a wider audience.

"Padel is something I really enjoy. Everyone who comes and tries it once gets hooked and wants to keep playing. We had a trial month where people could come and play for free. We only officially launched the project a couple of days ago, and the courts are already fully booked for the next week," Makhachev said.

The 34-year-old added that demand has become so high that even he struggles to find available court time. He joked that the only opportunity he recently had to play came early in the morning.

Padel has become one of the world's fastest-growing sports in recent years, attracting investment from professional athletes, celebrities and business figures. The sport combines elements of tennis and squash and has seen significant growth across Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Makhachev remains one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. The Dagestani fighter has compiled a professional record of 28 wins from 29 MMA bouts and is widely regarded as one of the sport's elite competitors. His next UFC title defence has not yet been announced.