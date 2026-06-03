3 June 2026
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Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

World football
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3 June 2026 09:39
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Real Madrid move to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries after reaching a full agreement with the Serie A club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, İdman.Biz reports.

The Spanish side have reportedly activated the Dutch defender’s €20 million release clause, with only the final formalities remaining before the transfer is officially completed.

Dumfries is expected to become one of Real Madrid’s first major additions ahead of the new season as the club prepares for a potential new era under José Mourinho. The Portuguese manager is widely tipped to return to the Santiago Bernabéu following the club’s presidential elections on 7 June.

The 29-year-old has been one of Inter’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, playing a key role in the club’s domestic and European campaigns. Known for his pace, attacking runs and physical presence, Dumfries would add experience and depth to Madrid’s right flank.

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen several positions this summer after an underwhelming campaign by their own standards, with the club aiming to rebuild a squad capable of competing for both La Liga and Champions League honours once again.

Idman.Biz
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