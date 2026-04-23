Ali Abdelaziz on UFC’s long-term deal with Baku: “There is a lot of talent in this region”

Baku has strengthened its place on the UFC calendar, with the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion set to host events in Azerbaijan until at least 2028 under a long-term agreement.

According to Idman.Biz, the deal ensures regular events in the country and highlights the UFC’s growing interest in the region, which has already established itself as a key hub for MMA development. The first event under the agreement will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena, with the fight card still being finalised.

MMA experts view the agreement as part of the UFC’s broader global expansion strategy. Former title contender and analyst Chael Sonnen said the promotion consistently targets markets with strong infrastructure, government support and passionate fanbases - all of which Baku offers.

Influential manager Ali Abdelaziz highlighted the importance of the deal for fighters from the region. “There is huge talent here. Dagestan, Azerbaijan, Central Asia - fighters from these areas are already dominating. Now they will have even more opportunities,” he said.

Former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi described the move as expected, pointing to the region’s strong talent base, while British analyst Dan Hardy called it part of a wider global system being built by the UFC.

Ex-UFC champion Robert Whittaker has also previously noted that expansion into new markets is a natural step for the organisation, stressing that the quality of fights and competitiveness of cards remain key factors.

The upcoming event in Baku is expected to feature high-profile names, with the main fight of the night yet to be officially announced.