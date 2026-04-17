Merab Dvalishvili explains why he avoids training with Ilia Topuria

Former champion cites injury risks ahead of Topuria’s title clash with Justin Gaethje

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed why he no longer trains alongside close friend and compatriot Ilia Topuria, despite their strong relationship, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Ringside, Dvalishvili admitted that sparring with Topuria has become too dangerous, as the Georgian-Spanish fighter approaches every session with full intensity. He stressed that the risk of injury outweighs the benefits, especially at this stage of their respective careers.

“Of course, I enjoy spending time and training with Ilia — he’s like a brother to me. But sparring with him is no longer fun. I don’t want to get injured, because this guy knocks people out even in training. He doesn’t spare anyone, not even his own brother. I’ve been told they practically ‘kill’ each other in the gym,” Dvalishvili said.

Topuria is currently preparing for a lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje, scheduled to headline a UFC event on June 14 in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is targeting a trilogy fight with Petr Yan later this summer.

Their rivalry intensified after Yan reclaimed the bantamweight title by defeating Dvalishvili in December last year, setting the stage for a decisive third meeting between the two.