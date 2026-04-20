Ewing backs Topuria’s intelligence ahead of Gaethje title defence

Ilia Topuria has received strong backing from fellow UFC fighter Ethan Ewing, who believes the lightweight champion’s intelligence could prove decisive in his upcoming title defence, Idman.Biz reports.

Topuria is set to defend his belt this summer against Justin Gaethje in a high-profile bout scheduled to headline a UFC event at the White House. The fight is expected to be one of the standout moments of the year, given the contrasting styles of both fighters.

Speaking in an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Ewing praised Topuria’s technical ability and composure, highlighting his capacity to use power effectively at the right moments.

“Topuria is very technical and knows how to stay calm, using the power of his strikes when needed. Justin is strong and one of the top fighters in the UFC, but Ilia is too smart,” Ewing said.

Looking beyond the upcoming bout, Ewing also expressed interest in seeing Topuria face Islam Makhachev, suggesting it would provide a true test of the champion’s grappling credentials.

“I would prefer to see Ilia against Islam. It would finally show his wrestling level. There is no one better in the UFC for that than Makhachev. Islam is a master of grappling,” he added.

Ewing, who holds a professional MMA record of 10 wins and two losses, is coming off a stoppage victory over Rafael Estevam on April 5, further strengthening his own position within the division.

Topuria, meanwhile, remains undefeated and continues to build his reputation as one of the most complete fighters in the sport, with his upcoming clash against Gaethje set to play a key role in shaping the lightweight landscape.